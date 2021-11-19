ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Wire podcast: Talking ties, COVID and the upcoming matchup with the Chargers

By Curt Popejoy
 7 days ago
Welcome back to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire Podcast.

This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news.

Everything from the latest info on the team to fantasy football advice will be covered, along with some opinions on the betting lines, all with a focus on the Steelers.

This week, Ryan and I break down what happened in last week’s crazy game with the Detroit Lions and why a tie feels like a loss. Then we dig into all the injuries and COVID-19 problems facing the Steelers this week as the team prepares to focus on beating the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lions tie Steelers

It was a game neither team deserved to win. And neither team did win. The Lions and Steelers played to a 16-16 tie today in Pittsburgh, the NFL’s first tie game this season. It was an ugly game that left the Lions at 0-8-1 and the Steelers at 5-3-1. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'leary
Bleacher Report

Chargers' Joey Bosa Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Steelers Game

Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, per ESPN's Field Yates. It's unclear if the linemen will be able to play in Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That matchup could be missing a number of players because...
NFL
NESN

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger May Miss Week 11 Vs. Chargers With COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in danger of missing this Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers due to COVID-19, per SI.com. It’s been revealed that Roethlisberger is fully vaccinated, but he is reportedly dealing with some symptoms during his recovery. He also missed the team’s Week 10 tie with the Detroit Lions due to his positive test. If the quarterback cannot go this weekend, expect backup Mason Rudolph to get his second straight start against the Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Steelers Wire#The Steelers Wire Podcast#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Chargers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injuries, covid-19 leave Chargers defense short-handed ahead of game against Steelers

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineup is in flux as preparations begin for Sunday night’s key AFC matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that defensive end Jerry Tillery has tested positive for covid-19, and defensive tackle Christian Covington has had a positive result in two of his three tests.
NFL
steelers.com

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Chargers

TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh and nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV) Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:20 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game. Don't miss a minute of the action... check out all of the ways that you...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Chargers, Week 11: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Chargers

The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. While the Steelers get ready for their latest road game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.
NFL
austinnews.net

Chargers prevail in wild affair with Steelers

Justin Herbert threw for 382 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass Sunday night as the host Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-10 fourth-quarter lead before outlasting the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 in Inglewood, Calif. Herbert's 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:09 left erased Pittsburgh's short-lived lead, which came on...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Vs Chargers X Factor: Steelers’ Cornerbacks

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Sunday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers. X-FACTOR(S): STEELERS’ CORNERS. This weekend’s X-Factor could’ve gone in...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

SNF open thread: Steelers-Chargers

End the Sunday slate as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Matchups, prediction as AFC playoff race gets real

Sunday Night Football’s Steelers-Chargers game is the perfect showcase of 2021 AFC playoff contenders. The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) are in a three-way tie for the seventh seed despite losing three of their last four games. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) just tied the worst team in football (the Detroit Lions) and still improved their playoff positioning. These are two very flawed teams, but that doesn’t seem to be disqualifying in the NFL this year. Every team is showing some warts.
NFL
chatsports.com

An impact Chargers player who no one is talking about vs. the Steelers in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Week 11, and the battle of these AFC North and AFC West teams certainly has a lot of headlines swirling around it. Will the Steelers’ be able to find some offensive success with Ben Roethlisberger back...
NFL
