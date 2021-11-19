Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hive’ premiere Nov. 27-Dec. 1

Sedona AZ (November 19, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the most-awarded film at Sundance “Hive” showing Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Hive” is Kosovo’s official submission to the Academy Awards for Best International Feature.

Sundance triple award-winner “Hive” is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije (award-winning Albanian actress Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other women in her patriarchal village, has lived with fading hope and burgeoning grief since her husband went missing during the war in Kosovo.

In order to provide for her struggling family, she pulls the other widows in her community together to launch a business selling a local food product. Together, they find healing and solace in considering a future without their husbands — but their will to begin living independently is met with hostility.

The men in the village condemn Fahrije’s efforts to empower herself and the women around her, starting a feud that threatens their newfound sovereignty — and the financial future of Fahrije’s family.

Against the backdrop of Eastern Europe’s civil unrest and lingering misogyny, Fahrije and the women of her village join in a struggle to find hope in the face of an uncertain future.

Winner of the Audience Award, Directing Award, and World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, “Hive” is a pithy portrait of loss and our uphill journeys to freedom.

“Stirring! What holds you rapt is Gashi’s powerful, physically grounded performance, which lyrically articulates her taciturn character’s inner workings.” — Manohla Dargis, The New York Times

“An engrossing, utterly classic tale of overcoming adversity. In its own quiet way, ‘Hive’ builds a strong storyline around the self-reliance and determination of an uneducated country woman, played with glammed-down but riveting cool by Yllka Gashi.” — Deborah Young, The Hollywood Reporter

“Plenty of evocative moments … Gashi is powerfully, effectively steely as a woman who must take matters into her own hands, even when they are tied by society.” — Ryan Lattanzio, IndiWire

“A remarkable performance from Gashi … simultaneously strong and vulnerable, hesitant and determined.” — Betsy Bozdech, Alliance of Women Film Journalists

“Inspiring and deeply affecting, the movie is a wonderful showcase of human resilience and female empowerment, both timely and timeless.” — Christopher Llewellyn Reed, Hammer to Nail

“Hive” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 27-Dec. 1. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 and 30; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

The post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Hive’ premiere Nov. 27-Dec. 1 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .