Sedona, AZ

Shop Local – Verde Valley Museums Offer Holiday Shopping

By Sedona.biz Staff
 7 days ago

Sedona AZ (November 19, 2021) – The Verde Valley is home to a treasure trove of cultural heritage sites and museums.  Many of these have Museum Gift Shops offering gifts for the coming holiday season – gifts that you may not find anywhere else. By shopping at these non-profit organizations you will be providing much needed support by spending some of your shopping dollars with them.

You can find unique gifts for everyone on your list in un-crowded environments, enjoy tax-free purchases, and support area cultural institutions all in one shopping trip!

These cultural and historical centers have worked hard to create safe visitation environments and protocols. They offer a variety of order by phone, curbside service by appointment and have taken other steps to make visiting and shopping as safe as possible.

To learn more about a visit or how you can do your gift shopping with one of these historic sites or museums, you can use the following information. A phone call before your visit is recommended, in case things change at each institution.

The Sedona Heritage Museum has local history books, items made by local artists, movies made in Sedona, jewelry, knives, toys and stuffed animals (even javelinas) for kids, ornaments, Sedona-themed calendars and souvenirs, fiber art and all types of gift selections. Museum hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily, at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For details, call 928-282-7038.

Cottonwood’s Clemenceau Heritage Museum offers their “Images of Cottonwood” historic photo book, local books and authors, minerals, fossils, jewelry, carvings, toy dinosaurs and t-shirts with museum and local railroad logos. Hours vary, so call ahead, at 1 N. Willard St., Cottonwood. For details call 928-634-2868.

The Arizona Copper Art Museum Gift Store specializes in copper art and artifacts of all kinds, including antique, vintage and new cookware and gift items and all things made of copper. The store is separate from the Museum in Clarkdale. Store hours are daily 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 880 Hampshire Rd in Jerome on SR89A. For information call 928-634-3273. The store also carries books from the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum.

The Camp Verde Historical Museum has reprinted the 1954 book “Pioneer Stories of Arizona’s Verde Valley”. When the museum isn’t open, the bookstore is available at the town’s visitor center next door, open 7 days a week from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 435 S Main St. in Camp Verde. For details, call 928-567-9560.

Fort Verde State Historic Park has a variety of ornaments, Victorian greeting cards, kid’s games, magic color changing t-shirts, musical instruments, kids and historical books relevant to the history of the fort and Arizona.  Don’t forget annual state park passes as a stocking stuffer. Open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, at 125 E. Hollamon, Camp Verde. For details, call 928-567-3275.

At the Jerome State Historic Park you’ll find mineral samples, copper gift items and local history books. Open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 100 Douglas Rd. For details, call 928-634-5381.

The Jerome Mine Museum gift shop, by the Jerome Historical Society, offers discounts during the month of December on their full line of copper jewelry, statues and wall art. They also carry a variety of work by local artists. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at 200 Main Street. For details, call 928-634-5477.

The Western National Parks Association (WNPA) bookstore at Montezuma Castle National Monument offers an extensive selection of books, collectibles, games and Native American crafts. Hours are daily 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m., at 2800 N. Montezuma Castle Hwy., Camp Verde. For details, call 928-567-3322, x227.

The WNPA bookstore at Tuzigoot National Monument also offers a long list of books, education and exploratory items for kids and adults, and now handmade baskets by the Tohono O’odham, as well as Native American jewelry and pottery. Hours are daily 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. at 25 W. Tuzigoot Rd., Clarkdale. For details, call 928-634-5564.

Please consider supporting your local Museum Gift Shops this holiday season. Above is only a limited description of all you will find within their walls; and, they are always adding new and unique items. You don’t need to pay admission just to shop and you can provide much needed income to these non-profit organizations in the process.

The post Shop Local – Verde Valley Museums Offer Holiday Shopping appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

