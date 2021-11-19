ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are the number two crypto miner in the world, and we see practically no financial return,’ says Kazakhstan President Tokayev

In addition to calling for greater regulation in the cryptocurrency industry, President Tokayez contemplated the introduction of a digital Kazakhstani tenge. During a meeting with representatives of the financial sector on Friday in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, expressed his opinion on the current state of affairs of the country’s...

Russians transact $5B in crypto each year, Bank of Russia says

Though Russia has become a global leader in the crypto market, the Bank of Russia is still skeptical about Bitcoin. Russian people are among the world’s most active participants of the cryptocurrency market, according to the country’s central bank. The Bank of Russia published a fresh review on financial stability...
Crypto poses no big risk to economy so far, Bank of Canada official says

Canada is one of the first countries to approve a Bitcoin ETF and is the fourth-largest nation in terms of hash rate. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) do not pose any significant risk to the financial system at their current level of adoption, according to Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry.
Ethereum bulls likely to profit $130 million on ETH options despite two-week slump

$1.25 billion in ETH options expire on Nov. 26 and bulls are better positioned above $4,200. Ether (ETH) investors have no reason to complain after the 344% gains accumulated in 2021 until Nov. 24. Still, analysts fear that the $4,000 resistance test on Nov. 19 is forming a descending channel that aims at $3,600 by mid-December, an 18% correction from the current $4,400 price.
Bitcoin mining power crunch: Kazakhstan looks toward nuclear solution

The country saw a great influx of miners this year, but it might have to sacrifice the immense tax revenue from Bitcoin miners if power grid issues are not resolved. The exodus of Bitcoin miners from China into Kazakhstan has contributed to an energy crunch that the central Asian country’s president has proposed solving with nuclear energy.
Crypto Miners Are Worsening Kazakhstan’s Energy Crisis

Energy demand is high and supplies are low from Europe to Asia. Many countries in the European Union have enacted emergency provisions to help their most vulnerable citizens survive a winter of sky-high energy bills. China is returning to coal with a vengeance while India threatens to run out of it entirely. Supply chains are disrupted around the globe and inflation is on the rise worldwide. In Kazakhstan, the government has kept energy prices artificially low, but that has invited a new and unforeseen challenge: the rise of cryptocurrency mining is now compounding the energy crisis.
Kazakhstan gov’t will not restrict power to legal miners

Kazakhstan will not restrict power to legal miners operating in the country, the energy minister has stated. Following a meeting with stakeholders in the block reward mining industry, the minister pledged to cooperate with the legal operators and crack down on the grey miners. Power supply and consumption by block...
Two MAS-regulated Bitcoin funds launch in Singapore

The new Bitcoin funds aim to provide simple and secure exposure to Bitcoin for professional investors. Singapore-based fund manager Fintonia Group has launched two institutional-grade Bitcoin (BTC) funds approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The new funds, the Fintonia Bitcoin Physical Fund and the Fintonia Secured Yield Fund,...
Experts divided on how far India’s ‘private crypto’ ban will go

Previous documents from the Indian government indicate that it believes any cryptocurrencies not issued by the government are considered private, and therefore could be banned. Government documents from 2019 have been cited by an Indian crypto expert to suggest that the proposed ban on all “private cryptocurrencies” could include just...
Why Hillary Clinton Warns Biden Administration To Regulate Crypto Market

During an MSNBC interview, Hillary Clinton continued to suggest hypothetical scenarios in which cryptocurrencies could destabilize the United States and called on the Biden administration to regulate them as she fears that state and nonstate actors manipulate the role of the U.S. dollar. Related Reading | Inverse Signals: Why Bitcoin...
JPMorgan Lists Ethereum As A Better Investment Than Bitcoin

Ethereum has proved itself be to a force to be reckoned with and big bank JPMorgan agrees. When it comes to performance, Ethereum has outperformed rival Bitcoin, although the latter remains the most valuable cryptocurrency in the space. However, if history is any indication to go by, then Bitcoin may not be in the lead for much longer.
BOOM! Game over. The Stock Market Crash is Upon Us.

BREAKING NEWS: Markets are crashing everywhere, stocks and currencies, there is likely a catalyst, we will know soon, but with all the pieces in place for a stock market correction and a higher US dollar already in place, there is the risk this can snow ball for weeks even months ahead.
Mexico's Third Richest Man Advises Buy Bitcoin Now — Says US Looking Increasingly Like Third World Country

Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
