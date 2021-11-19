‘We are the number two crypto miner in the world, and we see practically no financial return,’ says Kazakhstan President Tokayev
In addition to calling for greater regulation in the cryptocurrency industry, President Tokayez contemplated the introduction of a digital Kazakhstani tenge. During a meeting with representatives of the financial sector on Friday in Almaty, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, expressed his opinion on the current state of affairs of the country’s...cryptocoingossip.com
Comments / 0