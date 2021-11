As most of you know by now, Google has a lot of tools at your disposal to help protect your account and data. One of them is called My Google Activity, and there’s a lot of data included there. It’s not exactly a secret Google collects plenty of data, and thanks to this tool, the company knows how you use its services. That goes for all of its services, from Google Maps to YouTube. That helps the company determine what suggestions to throw your way, and it also gives it a lot of data in general. Needless to say, you don’t want this data to get into the wrong hands, so if you want to be extra careful, we’ll show you how to password protect your Google Activity History.

