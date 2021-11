The EURUSD pair was little changed in the overnight session since the American markets were closed for Thanksgiving. Still, investors took the minutes of the European Central Bank (ECB) into consideration. The minutes reflected the overall cautiousness that the bank has about higher interest rates. Analysts believe that the bank will be among the last ones to tighten because of the uneven recovery of the region. The market will get more clarity from Christine Lagarde who will deliver a speech today. Still, volumes will be low since most Americans will be in a thanksgiving mood.

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO