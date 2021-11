The Sixers were blown out by the Utah Jazz Tuesday night as the team remained undermanned. One bright spot however was the play of Charles Bassey. With Andre Drummond struggling as the starting center and the small-ball lineup getting killed on the glass by Rudy Gobert, Doc Rivers elected to go another direction with his rotation of big men. Calling on Charles Bassey to enter the game, the Sixers gave a peek into what they have with the 21-year-old who is also competing to be a part of the Sixers’ long-term developmental plans.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO