Bobby Lashley will compete as a member of Team Raw in the 5-on-5 elimination tag team match this coming Sunday at the 35th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view. The Red Brand is coming off of a massive win over SmackDown at last year's event, with the men's team beating The Blue Brand in a 5-0 sweep. "The All Mighty" sat down with ComicBook earlier to discuss the event, saying, "This weekend is going to be big. And Survivor Series is always cool because it's bragging rights. So right now, SmackDown's been talking about a lot of trash. They've been the number one show. And of course, Raw is the number one show. We just have to go defend our title."

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO