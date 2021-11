MINNEAPOLIS – Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary is inactive for Sunday’s game at the Minnesota Vikings. Gary suffered a hyperextended elbow in last week’s victory over Seattle and wore a protective brace at practice this week. Coach Matt LaFleur listed him as questionable on Friday but the team is taking a long-term view with its 8-2 record. How the Packers will adapt will be worth watching against a high-quality running back (Dalvin Cook has rushed for 648 yards with a 4.7-yard average) and a quarterback that’s hard to sack (with Kirk Cousins, the Vikings are second in sack rate at 3.5 percent).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO