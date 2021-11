Rated R (Brief drug material; bloody violence; brief graphic nudity; language; sexual content) I always look forward to new releases from filmmakers who love movies. Sure, there are lots of directors who like and appreciate movies, but I mean directors who are unfailingly passionate about their craft and who would be movie-obsessed even if they were not successful at making films themselves. Martin Scorsese comes to mind, as do Quentin Tarantino, Paul Thomas Anderson and Richard Linklater. And so does Edgar Wright, a writer/director who has made a career out of spoofing, satirizing and deconstructing his favorite genres and filmmakers.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO