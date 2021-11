The Dancing with the Stars season 30 finale is sure to be filled with shocking moments as the next winner is announced. For the first time in the show’s history, a same-sex couple competed this season. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are now seen as the show’s front-runners after weeks of impressive performances. Meanwhile, Iman Shumpert, the show’s underdog, has also made history as the first professional basketball player to make it to the finals. Who will take the mirrorball trophy home tonight?

