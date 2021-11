Copper prices and other industrial metals slid on Friday as a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant found in South Africa shook market sentiment. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 2.9% to $9,474 per tonne in official trading. Copper for delivery in March was down 3.9% on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.28 per pound ($9,416 per tonne).

INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO