Everything University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said during his press conference following Saturday’s 56-16 victory over New Mexico State at Kroger Field:. “Really god win. I was pleased with how the team responded after halftime. It is not that we played bad in the first half, but we had some bad plays. Starting with putting the ball on the ground. It sucks the life right out of the stadium when you put the ball on the ground and give up seven points early. Obviously, that cannot happen against better opponents and it kind of puts you in a pissed off mood right from the start.

