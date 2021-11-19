ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Deli In All Of Nevada

By Ginny Reese
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Nevada is Weiss Deli in Henderson. You can check out Weiss Deli at 2744 N Green Valley Pkwy in Henderson. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"The menu at Weiss Deli reads like a roster of stuff people might crave when they’re really ravenous. There’s The One, a breakfast sandwich with ham, eggs and cheese; the Vegetable Hash, a roll filled with veggies, hash browns and cheese; and huge hashes packed with ingredients like shredded corn beef, potatoes, green onions and mushrooms. And everything – including the cookies is as delicious as it sounds ."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best deli.

