Workers will return to offices in great numbers in 2022 and 2023, provided the U.S. economy continues to improve, according to a new forecast by the NAIOP Research Foundation. Total net office absorption nationwide next year will be 53.5M SF, with a quarterly average of 13.4M SF, the organization predicts. That compares with the 8.3M SF of net office absorption forecast for the fourth quarter of 2021, which itself is an upward revision of 1.8M SF.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO