Pentagon Chief in Mideast to Reaffirm US Support for Region

By VOA News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin landed in Bahrain Friday at the start of a Middle East trip that will also take him to the United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, he will speak at the annual International Institute for Strategic...

