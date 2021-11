I’m not sure who still needs to hear this but there is a game that’s been out for several years called Skyrim and it’s one of the best ever. In fact, it has just turned 10 years old, and what better way to celebrate than by releasing yet another new version of this timeless classic. Yes, the game that is available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PC, Nintendo Switch and even the Amazon Alexa is now also available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. But it does come with lots of new goodies for those of us who have played it before on at least four of these devices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO