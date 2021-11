Bandai Namco has unveiled Pac-Man Museum+ as a collection of 14 Pac-Man titles from across the character’s 40 year history in one bundle. The collection includes a curated selection of Pac-Man titles new and old. There’s well known offerings like the arcade classic, and even ones that haven’t had a home release in many years. The entire set is presented in the form of an arcade centre, that you’ll get customise. You’ll be able to place down cabinets, decorations and special Pac-Man memorabilia to make it your own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO