Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped the Kyle Rittenhouse prosecution for "lying to the jury about the law," accusing him of "ignoring the facts" in the high-profile case. Terrell appeared on "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the trial, arguing the prosecution was misleading the jury about self-defense law before deliberations began and criticizing Kenosha County attorney Thomas Binger for pointing a rifle in startling display during closing arguments Monday.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO