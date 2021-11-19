ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Coffee, Land, and Water

By Hugo Santos-Gomez
Santa Barbara Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia never ceases to amaze me. Case in point is wine. In about 40 years, the state has gone from being a marginal producer to becoming the fourth-largest producer in the world, just below the big three: Italy, France and Spain. It competes with them in quantity and quality, and its...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
homecrux.com

The House of Ides in Turkey is Neither on Land nor Water

Milan Bogovac has visualized an unrealistic design idea for a dwelling that’s neither on the land nor touches the water. The co-founder of Slika Studios has conceptualized House of Ides in Turkey that will be made as a residential or vacation property. House of Ides gets its name from the Latin word Ides meaning ‘to divide’.
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Phygital Thai Coffee Flagships

Popular Thai coffee chain True Coffee has officially launched its first flagship store in Bangkok. The new store boasts a minimalist design concept and a one-of-kind in-store experience -- customers will have the opportunity to have their coffee orders made by Thailand's first robot barista named ‘Nong Pui Fai.'. In...
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

Biggby Coffee to use only farm-direct coffee

Biggby Coffee, a nearly 300-unit chain based in Michigan, has formed the One BIGG Island in Space initiative to source coffee directly from sustainable farmers around the world. The company plans to serve 50% farm-direct coffee by 2023 and 100% farm-direct coffee in the following years in line with its...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
vermontjournal.com

TPW Coffee Bar

TPW Real Estate and Coffee Bar aims to provide the highest quality coffee and espresso drinks in a quick in-and-out experience. They specialize in Vermont maple lattes with three different non-dairy substitutes. They have grab-n-go oatmeal, granola, and more. Customer feedback and requests are welcome. They’re always looking for ways to expand their offerings.
RESTAURANTS
mix929.com

Coffee Survey

Coffee: I don’t know how to start or end a day without it. It’s the first thing I reach for as my eyes are starting to open on a new day, and the first thing I go for when I get home from the station. Mind you its caffeinated in the morning and de-caffeinated in the evening. Are you a coffee drinker? A recent survey by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee reveals that 21% of those asked say they drink it to improve their mood. Maybe that is one of the reasons I love it so much. Other findings include:
DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

What Is Mushroom Coffee?

Mushroom coffee is just that—coffee mixed with pure mushroom extract. It doesn't taste like fungi, though. Instead, this beverage exudes the rich coffee flavor that makes up most of the drink. Often sold in ready-to-mix packets of instant coffee, mushroom coffee is easy and quick to make. Most people choose mushroom coffee as a health aide, touting a long list of benefits including it having less caffeine than the average cup of joe, which is sometimes true though not always the case.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Evergreen

Coffee Corner: A perfect blend of coffee and community

Editor’s note: This is the final story in a series featuring the multiple coffee shops in downtown Pullman, ahead of an event on Nov. 18, hosted by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. All downtown coffee shops will be offering a variety of deals and specials. Coffee brought Immanuel “Manny” Montelongo’s...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Coffee Production#Organic Coffee#Food Drink#Beverages#Coffee Land#Uciri#The Union Majomut#Zapatista
archive.org

Forty Thousand Miles Over Land and Water

LibriVox recording of Forty Thousand Miles Over Land and Water by Ethel Gwendoline Vincent. Subtitled "The Journal of a Tour through the British Empire and America," this book is a record of the author's travels with her husband through the British Empire and America in the late 1800's. In the words of the author, "It is but a simple Journal of what we saw and did." Their travels took them across the Atlantic to the U.S. and Canada, then across the Pacific to New Zealand, Australia, then on to the Dutch East Indies, the Straits settlements, the Indian subcontinent and Egypt - Summary by J. M. Smallheer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Santa Barbara Independent

Topa Topa and Carhartt Collab Produces Harvest Swoon

The wine-beer hybrid is now firmly established in American craft brewing, but the freedom to push flavor themes remains boundless. Case in point: a sangria-style kettle sour called Harvest Swoon, which balances the tartness of sauvignon blanc grapes with key lime, passion fruit, and peach. This is the second year that Topa Topa Brewing Company — which is headquartered in Ventura but an established presence in Santa Barbara thanks to their Funk Zone taproom — teamed up with Carhartt Family Wines in Los Olivos on such a hybrid, and this one also relies on sour yeast cultures from The Rare Barrel in Berkeley to bring the tang. There’s not even a lick of hops in the batch, leaving the fruit to shine, but it does pack a medium punch at 6.9 percent ABV. The overall effect is much smoother than many kettle sours, perfect for sunny days or, let’s be honest, breakfast. This batch, which was feted during an end-of-harvest pig roast at Peasants Feast in Solvang last week, is probably gone by now, but watch for a rosé in February.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
saginaw.tx.us

Limoges Coffee

Start your weekend at Limoges Coffee. We are a craft coffee shop operating solely from the inside of a custom-designed E-350 van. We serve a variety of specialty, made-to-order beverages which include espresso, latte, mocha, chai, hot tea, iced tea, hot chocolate and more! Sugar-free, caffeine-free, and keto options available! We look forward to serving you!
SAGINAW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sprudge.com

Coffee Design: Groundwork Coffee In Los Angeles, California

Coffee Design is proudly sponsored by Savor Brands, your boost in coffeedence through maximizing designs in packaging, sustainability and tech. Groundwork Coffee got its start in 1990 as a small, family-owned rare book store and coffee roastery on Rose Avenue in Venice, California. “In the early days,” says Director of Marketing Jessica Smith, “our owners had a strong commitment to high-quality, organic coffee, which led to Groundwork becoming one of the first certified organic coffee roasters in Southern California in 1994.” Groundwork Coffee debuted a brand refresh and redesign in September of this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coolcleveland.com

27 Club Coffee

27 Club Coffee on the east bank of the Flats boasts that it serves “decadent coffee, delicious food and themed cocktails.” You can have that coffee hot or cold, grab a beer or enjoy wine by the glass or the bottle, or choose from their list of more than a dozen specialty cocktails with pop-culture-themed names such as the “Kiss the Sky,” You Know I’m No Good” or “Sex, Dope + Cheap Thrills.” On the menu are breakfast favorites (they open at 7am, seven days a week), pizzas, salads, wraps and more. They’ve also got a shop with coffee mugs, beans and a ton of merch.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

How This Little French Brewery Came to Make One of the World’s Best Beers

At the recent World Beer Awards in London, a 45-member judging panel sought out a pale beer to crown the globe’s finest. They tasted a variety of styles from kolschs to blondes to pale ales and a host of brews in between. The title didn’t go to Germany or America or Belgium or the Czech Republic, as you might have expected. Instead, they found the world’s best pale beer tucked into the corner of northwestern France.  Now, Brasserie du Pays Flamand’s Anosteké Blonde’s victory this past September is drawing the attention of international beer lovers to the pocket of French Flanders...
DRINKS
foxbangor.com

Coffee Hound Coffee Co. prepares for holiday season

BREWER– If you’re a coffee-lover, you may be interested in how one local coffee roasting facility is preparing for the holiday season. From lattes to cappuccinos to fresh coffee beans, you can find it all at Coffee Hound Coffee Co. Jennifer Litteral and Chris Keegan started the coffee shop together...
RESTAURANTS
Channel 3000

This startup wants you to like coffee-free coffee

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have persuaded customers to dig into cow-free burgers. Atomo Coffee wants to do the same for coffee. The startup, which launched in 2019 and offered a limited release to the public in September, makes a canned cold brew designed to taste like coffee and give you a boost of energy — but it isn’t made with coffee beans. Instead, the brand uses a combination of date seeds, chicory root and grape skin, plus caffeine, to mimic traditional coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
Amancay Tapia

The Origins of Irish Coffee in America

Although Irish Coffee is not specifically a “Christmas”drink as it is also consumed during St.Patrick’s day or any day you fancy, it has became a favourite drink for the Christmas period.
News Channel Nebraska

Coffee Blenders: An Easy, Portable, Instant Gourmet Coffee

Originally Posted On: https://www.coffeeblenders.com/blogs/news/coffee-blenders-an-easy-portable-instant-gourmet-coffee. How are you making single-cup coffee? Pods might be convenient but aren’t the most environmentally friendly while brewing the perfect cup every morning can take a lot of time and cleaning up (and measuring to get your portion correct). That’s why Coffee Blenders created single-serve coffee...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy