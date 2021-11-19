ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Dak Prescott in his Week 11 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) smiles as he leaves the field after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Dak Prescott and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (7-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Prescott has passed for 2,341 yards while completing 70.3% of his throws (201-of-286), with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions (260.1 yards per game).
  • He has added 91 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 26 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
  • Prescott has thrown 44 passes in the red zone this season, 46.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Prescott's 249 passing yards in one matchup against the Chiefs are 50.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Prescott racked up 296 yards while completing 77.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Prescott added two carries for five yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Prescott has thrown for 528 passing yards over his last three games (176.0 per game) and has a 61.4% completion percentage (43-of-70), throwing four touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He also has 21 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

