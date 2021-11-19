ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX9K0_0d2ABkhs00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Aaron Rodgers in his Week 11 contest with the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with referees during a break in the action against the Seattle Seahawks during their football game on Sunday November 14, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Pack Vs Seattle 1143 111421wag

There will be player props available for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 11 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has thrown for 2,186 yards (218.6 ypg) to lead Green Bay, completing 66.4% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 20 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has thrown 56 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers averaged 237.4 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Vikings, 30.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass seven times and multiple TDS four times over four of those contests against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 260.6 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Rodgers went 23-for-37 (62.2%) for 292 yards and one interception.
  • In his last three games, Rodgers has thrown for 476 yards (158.7 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes (45-of-74), with two touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers loses sponsorship deal following interview

On Friday, as soon as Aaron Rodgers started saying all kinds of scientifically inaccurate things about vaccines and how he was trusting medical advice from podcaster Joe Rogan over scientists, you knew it was only a matter of time before some of his sponsorship deals started drying up. The big...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#The Seattle Seahawks#Fox#Nfc North
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
FanBuzz

Dalvin Cook’s Girlfriend is an Up-and-Coming Rapper Named “Tokyo Jetz”

Dalvin Cook runs like a man on a mission. Sure, he has speed and moves. But, his ferocity is what makes him one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Cook was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft precisely for these reasons. The Vikings needed a running threat, and the Florida State University product fit the bill.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said This Morning

Terry Bradshaw isn’t one to mince words and he certainly didn’t do any of that while speaking about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday morning. The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned FOX analyst had a blunt message for the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. Rodgers is out this weekend due to a...
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ex-girlfriend now accuses Vikings’ Dalvin Cook of domestic violence

The late-breaking news surrounding Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Tuesday night just took another turn. Mere minutes after Cook alleged that an acquaintance of his committed domestic violence against him during an incident more than a year ago, her side has come out to file a civil complaint against the Pro Bowl running back — claiming she was the victim of domestic violence.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy