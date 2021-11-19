ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Patrick Mahomes II in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Aug 11, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (15) talks with a member of the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 2,940 yards (294.0 ypg) on 271-of-412 passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 227 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.
  • Mahomes has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 313.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Mahomes put together a 406-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 70.0% of his passes and throwing for five touchdowns.
  • Mahomes has put up 847 passing yards (282.3 ypg) on 84-of-135 with seven touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

