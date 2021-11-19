Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Patrick Mahomes II in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Patrick Mahomes II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 2,940 yards (294.0 ypg) on 271-of-412 passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 227 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 37 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.

Mahomes has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 58.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes had zero passing yards, 313.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.

The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Mahomes put together a 406-yard performance against the Raiders last week, completing 70.0% of his passes and throwing for five touchdowns.

Mahomes has put up 847 passing yards (282.3 ypg) on 84-of-135 with seven touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

