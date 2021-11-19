ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Dallas vs. Kansas City

 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Amari Cooper in his Week 11 contest with the Dallas Cowboys against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) prepares to meet Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cooper has collected 583 yards on 44 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 64.8 yards per game, on 65 targets.
  • Cooper has been the target of 19.6% (65 total) of his team's 332 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Cooper has averaged 92 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 269.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Cooper was targeted four times and totaled 51 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Cooper has 14 receptions (22 targets) for 210 yards and one touchdown, averaging 70.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

