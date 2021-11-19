ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kelce's stat line reveals 62 catches for 747 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 74.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 89 times.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.7% (89 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 119-yard performance against the Raiders last week on eight catches while being targeted 10 times.
  • In his last three games, Kelce has put up 71.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 24 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

