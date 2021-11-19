ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

By Data Skrive
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Terry McLaurin in his Week 11 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Alton Robinson (98) and Seahawks cornerback Jayson Stanley (29) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has hauled in 49 passes for a team-high 632 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times and averages 70.2 yards per game.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 84 of his team's 312 passing attempts this season, or 26.9% of the target share.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • McLaurin is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Panthers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • McLaurin put together a 59-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
  • McLaurin has hauled in 16 passes (27 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

