Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 11 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) prepares to pass the ball as Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) defends in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Heinicke has recorded 2,184 passing yards (242.7 per game) while going 201-for-306 (65.7% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Carolina

In one matchup against the Panthers, Heinicke threw for 137 passing yards, 85.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Panthers.

The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Panthers have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Heinicke went 26-for-32 (81.2 percent) for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He tacked on three carries for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry.

Heinicke has passed for 794 yards (264.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.4% of his passes (75-for-108) with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game on the ground.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

