Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Taylor Heinicke in his Week 11 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) prepares to pass the ball as Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31) defends in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Heinicke has recorded 2,184 passing yards (242.7 per game) while going 201-for-306 (65.7% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 247 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In one matchup against the Panthers, Heinicke threw for 137 passing yards, 85.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Panthers.
  • The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Panthers have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Buccaneers, Heinicke went 26-for-32 (81.2 percent) for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He tacked on three carries for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has passed for 794 yards (264.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 69.4% of his passes (75-for-108) with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game on the ground.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

