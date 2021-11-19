Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) in the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has 75 catches (111 targets) and paces the Chiefs with 855 receiving yards (85.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hill's 64 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Cowboys are 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Cowboys.

The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Hill was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Hill's 39 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 214 yards (71.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

