COVID-19 cases continue increasing, so caution necessary during holidays

RICHMOND, Ind. — Dr. David Jetmore was pleasantly surprised when he volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to children.

The county health officer told the health board Thursday during its monthly meeting that he anticipated tears from the children, "but they were all happy to get their shots."

"I was really proud of them," Jetmore said.

The eligibility of ages 5-11 for vaccinations initially boosted the number of primary vaccinations given, Jetmore said, but that has now slowed again. There have been 6,200 booster shots administered.

Case totals have risen the past two weeks after nine weeks of case declines.

Wayne County through Thursday has had 11,668 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths from COVID-19 complications, according to the Indiana State Department of Health update. Of those, 463 cases and three deaths have occurred this month. Jetmore said the three residents who died were all unvaccinated.

"It's important, because cases are increasing we still need to exercise caution, wear face masks, and try to protect ourselves, our loved ones and other people in the community," Jetmore said.

He expects cases to continue rising because of the cold weather and holiday gatherings. Indoor gatherings are where COVID spreads.

"I think we should feel comfortable gathering with vaccinated friends and family and celebrating the holidays," Jetmore said.

Through Thursday, 29,095 Wayne County residents are fully vaccinated, according to state statistics. Another 2,029 residents have received a first shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccines. That means about 44.2% of the county's population is fully vaccinated and about 47.2% has received at least some vaccine.

Jetmore said unvaccinated individuals are six times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and 12 times more likely to die. All three COVID-related Wayne County deaths so far in November were unvaccinated individuals.

A vaccination clinic will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Wayne County Health Department, 100 S. Fifth St. The department continues to provide vaccinations Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Mondays.

It also has vaccinations available at mobile sites on Thursdays at the Northeastern schools administration building and on Fridays at the Golay Center parking lot in Cambridge City.

The health board also approved a delegation form that enables children to receive vaccines, including for COVID, with an adult other than a parent present. The parents must sign the forms and can check on the form which vaccines they wish a child to receive.

Ron Cross, the health board's attorney, helped update the form. He advised that the form not be used for COVID vaccine, because of the strong feelings associated with that vaccine.

The health board, however, voted 6-1 to allow the form's use for the COVID vaccine.