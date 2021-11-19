ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

COVID-19 cases continue increasing, so caution necessary during holidays

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hh6s0_0d2ABGQC00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Dr. David Jetmore was pleasantly surprised when he volunteered to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to children.

The county health officer told the health board Thursday during its monthly meeting that he anticipated tears from the children, "but they were all happy to get their shots."

"I was really proud of them," Jetmore said.

The eligibility of ages 5-11 for vaccinations initially boosted the number of primary vaccinations given, Jetmore said, but that has now slowed again. There have been 6,200 booster shots administered.

Case totals have risen the past two weeks after nine weeks of case declines.

Wayne County through Thursday has had 11,668 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths from COVID-19 complications, according to the Indiana State Department of Health update. Of those, 463 cases and three deaths have occurred this month. Jetmore said the three residents who died were all unvaccinated.

"It's important, because cases are increasing we still need to exercise caution, wear face masks, and try to protect ourselves, our loved ones and other people in the community," Jetmore said.

County:Commissioner proposes new county council district map to even out population

He expects cases to continue rising because of the cold weather and holiday gatherings. Indoor gatherings are where COVID spreads.

"I think we should feel comfortable gathering with vaccinated friends and family and celebrating the holidays," Jetmore said.

Through Thursday, 29,095 Wayne County residents are fully vaccinated, according to state statistics. Another 2,029 residents have received a first shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccines. That means about 44.2% of the county's population is fully vaccinated and about 47.2% has received at least some vaccine.

Crime:Armed robber sentenced to 8 years of incarceration; Ohio charges remain pending

Jetmore said unvaccinated individuals are six times more likely to become infected with COVID-19 and 12 times more likely to die. All three COVID-related Wayne County deaths so far in November were unvaccinated individuals.

A vaccination clinic will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Wayne County Health Department, 100 S. Fifth St. The department continues to provide vaccinations Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Mondays.

It also has vaccinations available at mobile sites on Thursdays at the Northeastern schools administration building and on Fridays at the Golay Center parking lot in Cambridge City.

Business:Shop Small Savings Passport includes deals at 40 Wayne County businesses

The health board also approved a delegation form that enables children to receive vaccines, including for COVID, with an adult other than a parent present. The parents must sign the forms and can check on the form which vaccines they wish a child to receive.

Ron Cross, the health board's attorney, helped update the form. He advised that the form not be used for COVID vaccine, because of the strong feelings associated with that vaccine.

The health board, however, voted 6-1 to allow the form's use for the COVID vaccine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Wayne County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Society
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Wayne County, IN
Coronavirus
NBC News

Dow closes down 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks fell aggressively on Black Friday after a new Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 905 points, or 2.5 percent, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at session lows. Friday was a shortened trading day, with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Three Deaths#Weather#Covid
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

18
Followers
25
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy