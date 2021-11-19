ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best Deli In All Of Texas

By Ginny Reese
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Texas is Little Deli & Pizzeria in Austin. You can check out Little Deli at 7101-A Woodrow Avenue in Austin. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"With two locations, both in Austin, Little Deli comes out on top with customers because it offers all the delicious sliced meats, cheeses, salads, sandwiches and soups you might expect at a deli – plus pizza. The pies come with thin, crisp bases and are topped with anything from spinach and ricotta to roasted aubergine . People love the fact that you can BYOB too."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best deli.

