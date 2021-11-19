This Is The Best Deli In All Of Indiana

Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Indiana is Shapiro's Delicatessen in Indianapolis. You can check out Shapiro's at 808 S Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"This family-run deli has been a fixture of downtown Indianapolis since 1905. Shapiro’s specializes in made-from-scratch comfort food and Jewish cuisine like matzo soup, brisket, pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, crave-worthy mac ‘n’ cheese and huge chicken salads. It’s also known for its cheesecakes , made in the on-site bakery. There’s a second location at the airport, for those who want another fix before departing the city."

