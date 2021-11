Gonzaga coach Mark Few said he thinks college basketball's madness shouldn't be limited to March. Perhaps that's why, when Few's team plays Duke on Friday night in the Continental Tire Challenge in Las Vegas, it will be the Bulldogs' third matchup against a top-5 opponent already this season."I think it's something that all of us, we've got to collectively as coaches try to do," Few said after his top-ranked Bulldogs posted an 83-63 win over No. 2 UCLA on Tuesday night in the Empire Classic in Las Vegas. "I think, you know, instead of waiting around for all the attention to be focused on all of us in March, I think there is a golden opportunity here to really focus on the entire sport as we get going."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO