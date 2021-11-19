This Is The Best Deli In All Of Oklahoma

Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Oklahoma is Ingrid's in Oklahoma City. You can check out Ingrid's at 3701 N Youngs Blvd in Oklahoma City. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"Specializing in German, European and American foods, this 1977-established restaurant, bakery and deli is a reliably good breakfast and lunch spot. Ingrid’s is especially popular for brunch, with a buffet of pretty much anything you could want: eggs in all styles, bacon, sausage, hash browns, waffles, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit… Oh, and the place makes amazing cakes and pies to order too."

