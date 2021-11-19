ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

This Is The Best Deli In All Of Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods , like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings ."

According to LoveFOOD , the best deli in Oklahoma is Ingrid's in Oklahoma City. You can check out Ingrid's at 3701 N Youngs Blvd in Oklahoma City. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"Specializing in German, European and American foods, this 1977-established restaurant, bakery and deli is a reliably good breakfast and lunch spot. Ingrid’s is especially popular for brunch, with a buffet of pretty much anything you could want: eggs in all styles, bacon, sausage, hash browns, waffles, biscuits and gravy, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit… Oh, and the place makes amazing cakes and pies to order too."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best deli.

