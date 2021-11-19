ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant misses Friday game vs. Magic with sprained shoulder

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
 7 days ago

Superstar forward Kevin Durant did not play in the Nets’ matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday due to a right shoulder sprain. It was Durant’s first game out of the lineup this season after playing in each of the team’s first 16 games, including all four games of the Nets’ two sets of back-to-back games so far this year.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said the decision to sit Durant on Friday was a strategic move given the team’s upcoming schedule. The Nets don’t have another game until Monday, which gives the team’s star scorer an extended break .

“I just think (the shoulder) has just been bugging him a little bit and finding a time for him to rest is difficult,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Magic. “So coming out of a back-to-back, the shoulder lingering a little and him having a four-day break here in a sense for the shoulder is just an opportunity we thought was positive for us.

“Unfortunately for tonight it hurts the team, but in the long run it could help us. Those are the decisions you have to make.”

Call it a much-needed day of rest for a star the Nets need fresh for the end of the season. Or call it a red flag, a reason to be cautious with one of the best players on the planet.

Nash feigned ignorance when asked whether Durant had any imaging done on his shoulder but insisted the team isn’t worried about his health.

“I can’t remember about the imaging. There may have been imaging originally, but not today or yesterday,” the coach said, hiding a smile. “Let me put it in this context: We don’t feel concerned that it’ll linger or that he’d miss the next game. It’s just a pocket in the season where it’s not like he sits tonight and plays tomorrow or Sunday. He actually gets a few days rest on top of rest for the shoulder, and so there were multiple factors that I think made it attractive for us to choose this game for him to sit.”

Durant has been playing with a sore shoulder on his shooting arm, though he said the pain hasn’t hindered his game at all. The former league Most Valuable Player initially sustained the injury playing in the second game of a back-to-back against the Bulls in Chicago, but he aggravated it three games later in a Nov. 14 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the last game of the Nets’ six-game road trip.

Against the Thunder, Durant missed a driving, right-handed dunk off the side of the rim. He immediately grabbed his right shoulder after and grimaced in pain.

“It’s solid,” he said after that game. “A little sore here and there, but I played. [It] didn’t get in the way too much. (I will) keep getting treatment and take it a day at a time.”

Nets head coach Steve Nash called Durant’s injury at the time “a little tweak.”

“But the ball still goes in the hole, so I think he’s hanging in there,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s the type of thing that we expect to get worse, so he’s kind of playing through it. So it’s not terrible.”

The Nets don’t want his injury to trend closer to terrible, so they identified this stretch as some time for him to rest.

What’s clear, however, is the Nets can ill-afford to lose Durant for long stretches. They are already short one superstar with Kyrie Irving out indefinitely due to New York City’s Key to NYC COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Nets are also playing without three key role players: Joe Harris (sprained left ankle), Paul Millsap (personal reasons) and Nic Claxton (non COVID-19 related illness) have all missed time for the Nets.

The Nets have been able to stay afloat without their missing players, however, largely due to Durant, who is averaging almost 29 points (second in the NBA behind Stephen Curry), eight rebounds and five assists per game.

Yet the Nets can’t continue to pile on minutes, which makes his shoulder injury a blessing in disguise. Durant has tallied 555 early minutes this season, an average of 34.7 minutes per game. He averaged at least 38.5 minutes per game in his first six seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but his minutes have been closer to 33 per game ever since his first significant injury: a season-ending bone graft procedure done to repair a Jones fracture in his right foot in 2015. Durant suffered his second significant injury with the Warriors when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals, then missed his entire first season in Brooklyn rehabbing back to form.

Nash said he isn’t concerned about Durant’s minutes.

“I think we always are careful there, but we’ve had a few games recently where he didn’t play in the fourth quarter,” he said. “So I think we’ve saved some minutes here and there. The shoulder, it’s not something we wanted to linger. So I think that was an opportunity we took.”

Durant is back to his old self, as his former Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before beating the Nets, 117-99, at Barclays Center on Tuesday.

If the Nets want him to stay that way, they had better be cautious with his minutes. Being cautious starts with sitting him, even if he wants to play through nagging injuries.

