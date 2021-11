The racial, indeed racist character of American justice, how it is conceived, carried out and justified, cannot be sensibly, seriously or honestly denied. We, as a people have lived with and resisted this kind of justice, in reality injustice, for centuries. And thus, we know it not only from our own reading and reasoning, but also from our lived experience and daily lives, a brutal, bruising, terrorizing, freedom-denying, life-taking experience. So, the recent verdict justifying Kyle Rittenhouse’s shootings and killings in Kenosha does not surprise even the most optimistic among us.

