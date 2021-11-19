ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New Hyde Park-Garden City Park students learn about energy transfer

By The Island Now
theislandnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth-grade students at Garden City Park School and New Hyde Park Road School have been learning about the transfer of energy with a hands-on unit study of collisions with district Project Lead The Way...

theislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

New Verizon Innovative Learning Lab offers Sayler Park students, community important tools for the future

CINCINNATI — Eighth-grader Jayda Brehm stands alongside her classmate, Audrina Kiaaina, in the new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at Sayler Park School. The Verizon Innovative Learning Lab formally opened this November at Sayler Park School. Students use the lab every week to work on special grade-appropriate projects. Students can build...
CINCINNATI, OH
trianglegardener.com

How Gardens and Parks on College Campuses Affect Student Achievement

Being surrounded by nature has shown to be highly effective. Even watching nature videos can help decrease feelings of anger, tension, and fear. Nature does not only improve our emotional well-being, but it can also help us boost our physical traits. Spending time in nature can lower our blood pressure, release muscular tension, and generate less stress chemicals, according to research.
LIFESTYLE
lanthorn.com

GV students contend with new parking enforcement tech at off-campus housing

Off-campus housing complexes surrounding Grand Valley State University are changing their parking policy enforcement, and students are taking notice. In the past, “boots” on car tires and occasionally towed vehicles were used to dissuade and punish those parked at the apartments without the appropriate passes. This year, however, new technology...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transfer#Garden City Park School#New Hyde Park Road School#Hillside Grade
rocket-courier.com

Parks Named Student of the Year

The New Milford Area Rotary recently recognized Alexis Parks as Student of the Year, at its meeting on Sept. 16. She is a senior at Blue Ridge High School and is recognized for her academic achi...
NEW MILFORD, PA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Hyde Park Art Center Launches ‘Pay as You Can’ Model

Next spring, an art school just south of the city says it will be the first of its kind—offering tuition-free art classes for emerging and developing artists of all ages. Arts Correspondent Angel Idowu takes us to a ceramics class at the Hyde Park Art Center to give us a look at how it's making art more accessible for everyone.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
theislandnow.com

Invitation to Bidders: BOARD OF EDUCATION Great Neck Union Free School District

BOARD OF EDUCATION Great Neck Union Free School District. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given for separate sealed bids for: Capital Projects at North Middle School. Bids will be received by the School District until 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. In-person drop-off will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Phipps Administration Building security desk located at the main entrance, 345 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, New York, 11020.†The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am prevailing time, by way of video conference via https://zoom.us/join (Meeting ID: 850 0900 5188 / Passcode: 644286) or dial in†(646) 558-8656.†The Contract Documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers, P.C., 244 East Main Street, Patchogue New York, (631-475-0349); however the Contract Documents may be obtained only thru the Office of REV, 28 Church St., Warwick, NY 10990, New York 10990 (877-272-0216) beginning on Thursday November 25, 2021. Complete digital sets of Contract Documents shall be obtained online (with a free user account) as a download for a non-refundable fee of Forty-Nine ($49.00) Dollars at the following websites: www.bbsprojects.com or www.usinglesspaper.com under ìPublic Projects.î Optionally, in lieu of digital copies, hard copies may be obtained directly from REV upon a deposit of One Hundred ($100.00) Dollars for each complete set. Checks for deposits shall be made payable to the GREAT NECK UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT and may be uncertified. All bid addenda will be transmitted to registered plan holders via email and will be available at the above referenced websites. Any bidder requiring documents to be shipped shall make arrangements with the printer and pay all packaging and shipping costs. Plan holders who have obtained hard copies of the bid documents will need to determine if hard copies of the addenda are required for their use, and coordinate directly with the printer for hard copies of addenda to be issued. There will be no charge for registered plan holders to obtain hard copies of the bid addenda. The bid deposit for hard copies will be returned upon receipt of plans and specifications, in good condition, within thirty days after bid date, except for the lowest responsible bidder, whose check will be forfeited upon the award of the contract.†The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder or the bids will be rejected within 45 days of the date of the opening. Bids shall be subject, however, to the discretionary right reserved by the School District to waive any informalities, accept or reject any alternatives, or reject any bids and advertise for new bids, if in its opinion the best interest of the School District will thereby be promoted.†Bidder may not withdraw its bid until forty-five (45) days after the bid opening, except in accordance with General Municipal Law Section 103(11). A Prebid walkthrough has been scheduled for December 6, 2021, at 9:00 am. All participants must park in the Parkwood parking lot and meet at the visitorís entrance.Dated: November 17, 2021.
GREAT NECK, NY
theislandnow.com

Inc. Village of New Hyde Park Notice of Sale

Legal Notice Inc. Village of New Hyde Park Notice of Sale. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Inc. Village of New Hyde Park is offering the following vehicle for sale to the highest bidder: 2012Chevy TahoeApproximately 135K milesNeeds Transmission All bids must be sealed and received in writing on or before Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 12 pm, Village Clerk, Kate Hillmann, 1420 Jericho Turnpike, NY 11040. †If you would like to inspect the vehicle, please contact Village Clerk 516 354-0022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEESCATHRYN HILLMANNVILLAGE CLERK-TREASURERDATED: November 19, 2021.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
theislandnow.com

Roslyn public schools reveal plans for renovations

Plans for playing field renovations and additions at the Roslyn public schools were presented at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday. John Longo, senior associate with BBS Architects, outlined plans for Roslyn High School, Roslyn Middle School and East Hills School. “A lot of information has gone into this with different user groups, booster clubs, day camps, athletic associations, marching band, etc.” he said, calling it “a capital update” instead of a fixed plan. The estimated cost was $10 million.
ROSLYN, NY
newhydeparkillustrated.com

Senator Kaplan Marches In New Hyde Park Sikh Parade

Earlier this month, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan joined the Sikh community of New Hyde Park, Floral Park, and Bellerose for a parade celebrating the 552nd birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the First Master and Founder of Sikhism, the world’s fifth largest religion. The parade started at the Sikh house of worship Gurdwara Sant Sagar and traveled through the communities of Bellerose, Floral Park, and New Hyde Park.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
theislandnow.com

Census data shows increased diversity throughout Nassau County, North Shore

Detailed data from the 2020 U.S. census showed that Nassau County’s white, non-Hispanic population decreased by nearly 10 percent, while its Asian American population increased by more than 4 percent. The data, on the New York state comptroller’s website, breaks down the shifts in demographics, housing and overall population since...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy