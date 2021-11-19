New Hyde Park-Garden City Park students learn about energy transfer

BOARD OF EDUCATION Great Neck Union Free School District. PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given for separate sealed bids for: Capital Projects at North Middle School. Bids will be received by the School District until 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. In-person drop-off will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at the Phipps Administration Building security desk located at the main entrance, 345 Lakeville Road, Great Neck, New York, 11020.†The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am prevailing time, by way of video conference via https://zoom.us/join (Meeting ID: 850 0900 5188 / Passcode: 644286) or dial in†(646) 558-8656.†The Contract Documents may be examined at the Office of the Architect, BBS Architects, Landscape Architects and Engineers, P.C., 244 East Main Street, Patchogue New York, (631-475-0349); however the Contract Documents may be obtained only thru the Office of REV, 28 Church St., Warwick, NY 10990, New York 10990 (877-272-0216) beginning on Thursday November 25, 2021. Complete digital sets of Contract Documents shall be obtained online (with a free user account) as a download for a non-refundable fee of Forty-Nine ($49.00) Dollars at the following websites: www.bbsprojects.com or www.usinglesspaper.com under ìPublic Projects.î Optionally, in lieu of digital copies, hard copies may be obtained directly from REV upon a deposit of One Hundred ($100.00) Dollars for each complete set. Checks for deposits shall be made payable to the GREAT NECK UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT and may be uncertified. All bid addenda will be transmitted to registered plan holders via email and will be available at the above referenced websites. Any bidder requiring documents to be shipped shall make arrangements with the printer and pay all packaging and shipping costs. Plan holders who have obtained hard copies of the bid documents will need to determine if hard copies of the addenda are required for their use, and coordinate directly with the printer for hard copies of addenda to be issued. There will be no charge for registered plan holders to obtain hard copies of the bid addenda. The bid deposit for hard copies will be returned upon receipt of plans and specifications, in good condition, within thirty days after bid date, except for the lowest responsible bidder, whose check will be forfeited upon the award of the contract.†The Contract will be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder or the bids will be rejected within 45 days of the date of the opening. Bids shall be subject, however, to the discretionary right reserved by the School District to waive any informalities, accept or reject any alternatives, or reject any bids and advertise for new bids, if in its opinion the best interest of the School District will thereby be promoted.†Bidder may not withdraw its bid until forty-five (45) days after the bid opening, except in accordance with General Municipal Law Section 103(11). A Prebid walkthrough has been scheduled for December 6, 2021, at 9:00 am. All participants must park in the Parkwood parking lot and meet at the visitorís entrance.Dated: November 17, 2021.

