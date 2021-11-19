1 Man Arrested As Fiscal Committee Accepts $22M Vaccine Grant

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, DHHS announced 1,011 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, November 23. Today’s results include 552 people who tested positive by PCR test and 459 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 25 new cases from Thursday, November 18 (10 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,007; an additional 124 new cases from Friday, November 19 (63 by PCR and 61 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,216; an additional 3 new cases from Saturday, November 20 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,196; and an additional 1 new case from Monday, November 22 (1 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 562. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,048 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO