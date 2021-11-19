ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Man Arrested As Fiscal Committee Accepts $22M Vaccine Grant

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
 6 days ago
CONCORD – Opponents of the state accepting $22 million in federal funds to boost vaccines appeared angry Friday after the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted 6 to 4 to take the controversial grant. One man was arrested. There appeared to be about 250 protesters in the Legislative Office Building...

