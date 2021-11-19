Rivian, Ford cancel plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle
Rivian Automotive Inc. and Ford Motor Co. are halting plans to develop an electric vehicle, the companies said...www.marketwatch.com
Rivian Automotive Inc. and Ford Motor Co. are halting plans to develop an electric vehicle, the companies said...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0