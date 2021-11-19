Rivian, Ford cancel plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO