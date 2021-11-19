ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Could Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Make Inflation Worse? Senior Economists Are Torn, but Not Overly Concerned

 6 days ago
As President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion infrastructure and social spending bills continue to move forward through Congress, experts warn that it could push inflation up even further.

Three senior economists — Mark Zandi at Moody’s Analytics, Douglas Holtz-Eakin of the American Action Forum and Harvard University professor Doug Elmendorf —  appeared on a virtual panel sponsored by the National Association for Business Economics on Nov. 17 and all agreed that the bill would add to inflationary pressures in the short term, Bloomberg reported.

The Consumer Price Index increased by .9% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, representing a 12-month increase of 6.2% across all items. Inflation has stayed around 6% for the last several months, GOBankingRates previously reported ; however, the Federal Reserve continues to say that these pressures are transitory and will eventually ease.

Bloomberg also noted that even though Zandi said he didn’t think it will lead to significant price increases, “it will add a little bit to inflation.” On the other hand, Holtz-Eakin said he is a little more concerned about the near-term impact.

Elmendorf beliefs sit somewhere in the middle. “This bill goes the wrong way in the short term, but I think it doesn’t go in the wrong way very far,” he said.

Meanwhile, other economists and analysts in leading rating agencies told Reuters that Biden’s Build Back Better plan will not add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy. William Foster, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group, told Reuters that the impact on the fiscal deficit will be small because they will be spread over a long time horizon.

The administration has also argued that Biden’s agenda will help to push down inflation in the long-term by increasing the size and productivity of America’s workforce, Bloomberg said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Could Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Make Inflation Worse? Senior Economists Are Torn, but Not Overly Concerned

shelley
5d ago

Build Back Better... There was nothing wrong with it to begin with... Put it back the way you found it.... You Communist have done this to America Period

TruthTeller
6d ago

Well, when you’re the only one with a gun, you are the most powerful person alive. If everyone has a gun, everyone has equal power. The same is true with dollar bills. The more you have, the less value they have. Biden is printing Trillions of dollar bills to fund his neo Nazi efforts, so yes, he’s directly responsible for inflation.

Royals86
6d ago

Everything has become more expensive under this administration and this is just the beginning.

Fox News

PolitiFact gives Jen Psaki 'false' rating over claim 'no economist' believes Biden agenda will fuel inflation

PolitiFact is pushing back against White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about her claim painting a rosier picture about President Biden's spending agenda among economists. During a press briefing last week, Psaki rejected concerns that Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill would contribute to the ongoing inflation crisis, telling reporters, "no economist out there is projecting that this will have a negative impact on inflation."
WSB Radio

Americans are spending but inflation casts pall over economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans are doing the main thing that drives the U.S. economy — spending — but accelerating inflation is casting a pall. A raft of economic data issued Wednesday showed the economy on solid footing, with Americans’ incomes rising and jobless claims falling to a level not seen since the Beatles were still together.
NBC San Diego

Fed Risks Running Behind the Curve on Interest Rates, Says Former New Zealand Central Bank Governor

The U.S. Federal Reserve runs the risk of running behind the curve on interest rates, Donald Brash, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, told CNBC on Friday. Brash, who was governor of New Zealand's central bank between 1988 and 2002, said the Fed is not only holding off on hiking rates, they are also still pumping money into the economy and that looks set to continue well into next year.
AFP

Meeting minutes show divide within Fed over inflation threat

At the meeting where they announced the rollback of their pandemic stimulus measures, some Federal Reserve officials wanted swifter action and worried about price increases, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Fed earlier this month announced it would begin the process of tapering its monthly purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the economy weather the Covid-19 downturn, at a pace that would put the central bank on track to end them entirely by the middle of next year. The announcement came as inflation climbs well above the Fed's two-percent target, upping pressure on top officials including Chair Jerome Powell who have said the price increases will be temporary and hiking rates too early could prevent jobless people from being rehired. "A number of participants discussed the risk that, in light of recent elevated levels of inflation, the public's longer-term expectations of inflation might increase to a level above that consistent with the committee's longer-run inflation objective," according to minutes from the November 2-3 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
