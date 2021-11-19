ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Final: Scores, news from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school football

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
 6 days ago

Welcome to Friday Night Live, a place to keep up with football scores in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties. Scores refresh every 60 seconds, keeping you up to date with changes as they occur.

You can also check here following Friday night's action for final results, as well as links to stories from key area games and photo galleries.

The Link Up

No more drama: Defensive masterpiece stakes South Point to berth in West 3A regional semifinals

On to Reidsville: Shelby ends East Gaston's storybook run, sets up anticipated matchup of its own

So, we meet again: Quick start, timely plays push Crest into West 3A regional semifinals

A different weight class: Kings Mountain hangs tough, but Dudley proves too much

5 for Friday night

Players worth keeping an eye on in Friday night's high school playoff matchups.

Samuel Baldree, Shelby: In a previous matchup, the senior linebacker was tasked with keeping up with East Gaston standout running back Justin Hill. Though Hill went for more than 200 yards, the group largely held the Warriors' attack in check. Expect that to be the plan once again for a proud Golden Lion defense.

Nick Beason, Crest: Any hope for the Chargers to advance rest on their ability to stop the run and North Davidson talent Xavion Hayes. Keeping an eye on him will be Crest's Nick Beason, who is looking to follow up on a double-digit tackle game against West Rowan.

Justin Hill, East Gaston: He's likely to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark Friday night against the Golden Lions. However, any opportunity for the Warriors to stay close with the North Carolina powerhouse will hinge on his ability to break off big runs.

Lamont Littlejohn, Kings Mountain: The Mountaineer quarterback has been solid the past month, throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions. His sternest test awaits Friday night in a Dudley defense that has allowed a total of 71 points all season.

Christian Williams, Forestview: Led the Jaguar defense with 13 tackles last time his team took on South Point, albeit in a 17-14 loss. If Forestview leaves Belmont with a win, don't be surprised if he played a big role.

Get ready for kickoff

Who has the edge in tonight's high school football games?: Your guide to Friday's NCHSAA regional quarterfinal games

Smashmouth football: Versatility from East Gaston running back trio has program in rarified air

For the love of the game(s): 'Mr. Reliable' Jack Berkowitz playing key role in success of Shelby football, boys soccer

Catch up on Round 2: NCHSAA second round playoff takeaways: Big South 3A football flexes its collective muscle

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Friday Night Final: Scores, news from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln high school football

