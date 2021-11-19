ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg Man Is Accused of Horrible Animal Cruelty Towards a Puppy

By Chris Owen
 7 days ago
Dogs are known as "man's best friend" for a reason. They are loyal and sweet by nature, and it absolutely breaks your heart when you see any case of animal abuse towards a dog or puppy. Unfortunately, a Hamburg man has been charged with a pretty heinous cruelty to...

