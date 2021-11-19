Contracts Briefs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Aerotech News, Review
BAE Systems Inc., Wayne, N.J., (P00007/FA872618D0004); The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., (P00007/FA872618D0006); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (P00007/FA872618D0008); Cubic Defense Applications Inc., San Diego, Calif., (P00008/FA872618D0012); L3 Technologies, Salt Lake City, Utah (P00007/FA872618D0010); Lockheed Martin Corp., King of Prussia, Penn., (P00007/FA872618D0007); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., (P00010/FA872618D0005);

On This Date

Nov. 20, 1953: Scott Crossfield, a National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) test pilot, flew a Douglas D-558-II Skyrocket research plane to Mach 2.01 (1,272 mph) at an altitude of 62,000 feet to establish a new unofficial world’s speed record. During takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Crossfield sat behind the flight crew of the Boeing P-2B-1S Superfortress as it carried the D-558-II aloft. As the bomber reached 18,000 feet, Crossfield headed back to the bomb bay, entered the Skyrocket’s cockpit and prepared for flight. The D-558-II was Phase II of a U.S. Navy/Douglas Aircraft Company/National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics joint research project exploring supersonic flight. It was a swept-wing airplane powered by a single Reaction Motors LR8-RM-6 four-chamber rocket engine. The Skyrocket was fueled with alcohol and liquid oxygen. The engine was rated at 6,000 pounds of thrust at Sea Level. Crossfield was the first pilot to fly an aircraft beyond Mach 2, twice the speed of sound. During his career as a test pilot, he flew the Douglas D-558-II, the Bell X-1, Bell X-2 and North American X-15. He made 112 flights in rocket-powered aircraft, more than any other pilot.
abc27 News

Samsung says it will build $17B chip factory in Texas

(AP) — Samsung said it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. "This is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the project Tuesday.
How an Air Force Recruiting commercial became a popular VR game

When Air Force Recruiting Service deployed its "Activate: Special Warfare" mobile tour in April 2021, the four-dimensional virtual reality, experience-on-wheels became the latest entry in an elite category of games. Over the years, dozens of movies have made their way to becoming games in arcades and on portable devices.
NBC4 Columbus

Mall shooting in North Carolina, 3 hurt

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest.
MilitaryTimes

Unvaccinated active duty airmen will soon be barred from moving to new assignments

The Air Force will soon levy another restriction on active duty airmen who aren't fully vaccinated against the coronavirus: no more moving to new assignments. Airmen who haven't received a first or second vaccine dose, including those who are still awaiting a final decision on an exemption request, will be barred from current and future permanent change of station moves starting Nov. 29, the service said in a memo Tuesday.
Thanksgiving comes early

Thanksgiving comes early

Thanksgiving may be Nov. 25, but Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and friends are already celebrating. Along with Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base and the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, they hosted a big get together for residents in Northeast Las Vegas who live near the base. Lots of traditional food favorites and fun activities.
aerotechnews.com

Soldiers hone combat skills with 4th Infantry Division

Soldiers from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command trained with troops from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at the nation's premier ground combat training center, Oct. 28-Nov. 12. The Fort Riley, Kansas,-based 172nd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Company (Hazardous Response) and the Fort...
aerotechnews.com

Beddown efforts for B-21 Raider stealth bomber continue

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is leading a large-scale, multi-year facilities construction project to deliver infrastructure needed to support the bed down of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, the future backbone of the Air Force bomber fleet. The B-21 Raider will incrementally replace...
thedrive

Trio Of Afghan Mi-17 Helicopters Quietly Arrive At The U.S. Air Force’s Boneyard

There is immense pressure to keep ex-Afghan Air Force aircraft out of the hands of the Taliban. Three Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters that previously belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force arrived at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona yesterday and are set to be placed in storage at the boneyard there. These aircraft appear to be from among those that Afghan pilots and other personnel used to escape to neighboring Uzbekistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. This is also the first concrete evidence that American authorities are taking custody of at least some of the ex-Afghan military aircraft now scattered around the world, the vast majority of which were originally purchased by the U.S. government.
