FIFA 22 Numbers up sees EA team with Adidas in a first-of-its-kind partnership for Ultimate Team. As part of the campaign, certain players affiliated to the sportswear giant have their FIFA 22 stats increased gradually throughout the season, and big names featured include Joao Felix, Diogo Jota and Eder Militao. Below we explain how it all works, outline what you can expect to pay in order to nab the best players, and serve up the complete FIFA 22 Numbersup cards list.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO