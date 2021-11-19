ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden announces two new federal judicial nominees

By Brittony Maag
 6 days ago
President Joe Biden (D) announced his intent to nominate two individuals to lifetime Article III judgeships on Nov. 17. With the addition of these two, Biden has nominated a total of 62 individuals to Article III judgeships since the start of his term. To date, 28 of Biden’s nominees have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The two nominees announced on Nov. 17 are:

As of Nov. 17, there were 73 Article III vacancies in the federal judiciary of 870 total Article III judgeships. These judges serve on courts authorized by Article III of the Constitution, which created and enumerated the powers of the judiciary. They are appointed for life terms. A vacancy occurs when a judge resigns, retires, takes senior status, or passes away.

