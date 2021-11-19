Sunday Talk Shows Lack Diversity Of Guests

Terra Field, a trans engineer at Netflix who was suspended and then reinstated by the streamer in October amid outcry around Dave Chappelle’s special, has resigned. Field made the announcement on Twitter on Monday of having resigned the day before, and was “not happy that this is how things turned out, but I do think this outcome is the best for all parties involved.” Field also posted a link to a post titled “My Resignation from Netflix,” writing, “This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure.” In the post, Field said the decision comes after...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO