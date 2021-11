After playing in Academy for just a year, the Superstar 17 year old Mid Laner Prodigy Jojopyun has been promoted to the starting LCS Spot. Jojopyun will be replacing Jiizuke on Evil Geniuses. Jiizuke played great in 2021, earning 1st Team All Pro, but his contract expired this year. Evil Geniuses have been building their brand on promoting talent within. Jojopyun along with Danny are proof of this fact. With them both on the roster, EG is proving to be the team that NA fans have wanted for years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO