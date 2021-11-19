ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Something is not right’: Jonathan Karl says Trump not mentally normal

By Graeme Massie
 6 days ago

Donald Trump is not mentally normal and continues to show “no remorse” for the Capitol insurrection, according to the author of a new book on the one-term president .

Jonathan Karl of ABC News spoke with Mr Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in March, just several months after the 6 January riot for his book Betrayal .

“I was looking for something ,” Karl said as he appeared on MSNBC with host Joy Reid.

“I wanted to see any hint of regret, any hint of remorse for what happened on January 6 … absolutely none.”

Reid asked Karl if during the interview for his book at the Florida resort, Mr Trump had come across “as somebody who is rational or mentally all there.”

“It’s a very strange thing,” Karl responded.

“He comes out – he’s gregarious. He’s got a way of trying to charm you. He doesn’t seem like he’s somebody who’s completely insane at all.

“He conducts himself, he conducts his business. But it’s the lack of any sense of remorse, I think, that really comes across as, there’s something that’s just not right.”

Karl added that during the interview, Mr Trump was in a “good mood” and even became “excited” as he described the “terrible things” that fellow Republicans including Mike Pence and Bill Barr had supposedly done to him.

Supporters of the then-president swarmed the US Capitol on 6 January to try and prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s legal election victory.

Congress was forced to go into lockdown with lawmakers hiding in chambers and offices until security could be re-established.

At leads 695 people have been arrested and charged with crimes in the wake of the violence.

