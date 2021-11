Tired of waiting to get passenger service off the ground during the pandemic, startup low-cost carrier flypop has decided to switch gears and debut as a cargo airline. The U.K.-based airline said last week that it has redeployed its first Airbus A330 for dedicated cargo operations as a passenger freighter with its seats removed. The cargo-only flights are being operated for flypop by air charter specialist Hi Fly under its Malta operating certificate..

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO