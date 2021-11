CONCORD — Howard Hitchcock, the CEO of Lionel, LLC, has been named one of the “Most Admired CEOs” in the Charlotte area by the Charlotte Business Journal. The award recognizes established local leaders who have a strong vision for their companies, have shown commitment to culture in the workplace and have made significant contributions to the Charlotte community. Nominations were open to the public and came from members of the business community and within the honorees’ organizations.

