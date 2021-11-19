Ford’s Lightning order numbers don’t include fleet buyers, which means it’ll be sold out forever

Unlike North American truck shoppers, those that live in Australia can’t just take a stroll down to their local Ford dealership and purchase a brand new Ford F-150 or Ford Super Duty pickup at MSRP. Rather, Aussie shoppers looking to bring home a new Ford F-Series truck must go through an importer to obtain one, which, as one might imagine, is pretty expensive, especially when those pickups are converted to right-hand drive. On top of that, demand for these trucks is high and inventory is low, which means that some folks are having to wait a very long time to get one. Thus, it’s not a huge surprise that SCD Remanufactured Vehicles – which currently imports RAM trucks from the U.S. – is planning to drop that brand in favor of Ford F-Series trucks beginning at the end of 2022, according to Car Expert.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO